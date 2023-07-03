Fireworks forecast: A few storms could linger late into the evening

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guess what? It’s going to be blazing hot for the Fourth of July, but some of Central Florida will also have storms to contend. While most of Central Florida will dodge storms in the afternoon, a select few fireworks displays late in the evening may be up against nature’s own fireworks display.

Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s with the heat index in the 105-110 degree range.

If you are looking to keep cool during the afternoon of the Fourth, be mindful of a very high risk for rip currents.

Click here for more on how to identify and how you should react if you find yourself caught in a rip current.

Look for storms to fire up after about 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. right along and around I-95 and I-75.

Future radar

Storms that develop near the beaches in the early afternoon will move inland, closer to Orlando. The beach will likely be sunny and hot, with the exception of a stray storm right after lunch.

Heat index

By the middle of the afternoon, storm chances increase for the Orlando area and I-4 corridor.

Future radar

For the evening, storm chances will be at their highest west of Orlando. Most storms by 9 p.m. will be weakening, but there is a chance west of Orlando for a few storms to linger for fireworks displays.

Fireworks

If you do not see a cooling shower or thunderstorm, it will feel more like the upper 80s and lower 90s, even at 10 p.m.

It’s a good idea to pack plenty of water if you’re headed out. Have a safe Fourth!