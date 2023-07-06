Colorado State University increases forecast for number of named storms this hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Forecasters at Colorado State University have again increased their predictions for the current hurricane season.

CSU now expects 18 named storms, with nine of those becoming hurricanes. Four major hurricanes, category three or above, are now expected.

CSU Outlook

These numbers include the unnamed subtropical storm in January and tropical storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy earlier this season.

CSU’s initial forecast, released in April, predicted 13 named storms, with six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

El Niño, the great limiting factor when it comes to hurricanes in the Atlantic, continues to come on strong.

El Nino

However, large areas in the Atlantic Ocean are at record warmth levels.

Atlantic ocean sea surface temperatures

Warm water fuels tropical systems.

The indications of a strong El Niño during the peak of hurricane season is the reason the current forecast isn’t even higher, according to Phil Klotzbach a meteorologist at Colorado State University.

The next forecast by CSU will be released Aug 3, ahead of the peak of hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will have its mid-season outlook in August as well.