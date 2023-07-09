Hit or miss storms through the day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Scattered rain and storms are expected to continue across Central Florida Sunday.

As we go through the day, expect on-and-off showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could get strong, producing heavy rain at times, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Any plans outdoors, make sure you have an umbrella nearby. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today, but more sunshine this afternoon will help warm things up quickly.

Heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits and a heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Marion County.

Showers and thunderstorms should come to an end in the early evening, leaving mostly clear skies.

Through the rest of the week will be a typical summer-like pattern with highs in the middle 90s but feeling hotter. Expect daily rain chances.

