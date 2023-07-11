TIMELINE: Here’s when storms move through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms have been ongoing in parts of Central Florida through Tuesday morning.

Expect storm chances to increase for all of Central Florida through the early afternoon as a cluster of storms pushes in from the Big Bend/Gulf of Mexico.

An isolated damaging wind gust is also possible through the early afternoon.

With the earlier start time to the storms, most of the late afternoon and evening will be dry.

Look for the main line of storms to push out of Central Florida by around 4 p.m.

Temperatures won’t be as oppressive with the extra clouds and storms around.

