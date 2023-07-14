Sea breeze storms fire up again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more heat and then more storms into the weekend.

Expect a high temperature of 95 on Friday with a 60% coverage of rain.

Rain chances remain even higher for the weekend.

Expect to 70% coverage of rain for Saturday and for Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for both Saturday and for Sunday.

Rain chances will be at 60% most of next week.

The storms we see today and into the weekend will be based on the sea breezes once again.

As the east and west coast, sea breezes battle it out, some storms could be strong late in the day, especially into the afternoon and evening.

We will continue to have rip currents at the beaches. Be careful if you go to the beach this weekend. Make sure to swim near lifeguards.

