Heat index to hit 105+ before sea breeze storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are heating up into the mid-90s through the end of next week in Central Florida, with “feels like” temperatures of 105 degrees.

The high temperature in Orlando on Thursday will top off near 95 degrees. The average high on this date is 92.

Orlando hit 96 on Wednesday, shy of the record of 100, set in 1914.

The east coast sea breeze will push east to west on Thursday, with some stronger storms late in the day. Heavy rain and some strong wind gusts and lightning can be expected after 3 p.m.

Rain chances stand at 50% for Friday and 40% on Saturday.

We will see an increase in smoke coming in from Canada, but it will not impact our air quality as it will be very light.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Don will stay out to sea.

Meantime, the National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on an area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands.

There’s a 20% chance of development over the next seven days as the tropical wave moves west, but it’s too early to tell how the potential system could impact and land mass.

The next named storm will be called Emily.

Hurricane season runs through November.