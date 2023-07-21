Excessive heat warning: ‘Feels like’ temp could hit 115+ in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – H-O-T!

An excessive heat warning is in effect Friday for Flagler County as temperatures will feel like 115 degrees or higher.

Meantime, a heat advisory is in effect in Marion and Sumter counties, meaning temperatures will feel like 110 degrees.

Rain chances will be at 50% through the afternoon, less than the last couple of days.

In Orlando, expect a high temperature of 96. The average high temperature in Orlando on this date is 92. The record high temperature is 98, set in 1892.

If you’re headed to the beach for relief, there will be strong rip currents through the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

An area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands will move closer to the Lesser Antilles over next 10 days.

It has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next seven days as it moves west.

It’s too soon to know where it will head.

The next named storm will be called Emily.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Don will stay away from the U.S. as it spins in the open Atlantic.

Hurricane season runs through November.