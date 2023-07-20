Your Florida Daily: 10-month-old dies in hot car, Florida family wins McNugget lawsuit

10-month-old dies after being left in hot car outside North Florida home.

In North Florida, a 10-month-old girl has died after being left inside a hot SUV.

This happened Wednesday at a home in Macclenny, in Baker County just west of Jacksonville.

Family friends said the child did not live at the house and was brought there by a babysitter.

Deputies said they’re still working to figure out what led up to the child being left in the vehicle.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

So far, no one has been charged.

This is the sixth child that has died in Florida this year after being left in a hot car.

Workers construct additional seating at the previously 18,000-seat DRV Pink stadium, home of Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. International soccer superstar Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut with the team in a match on July 21, after an introductory event on July 16. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

With record heat in Florida and the rest of the U.S., officials in Miami-Dade County are moving to protect about 80,000 outdoor workers in the construction and agriculture trades.

The Miami-Dade County Commission gave initial approval this week for new heat standards for outdoor workers.

It still needs to pass a committee vote and a final vote in front of the full commission to become law.

Similar proposals have failed in recent years.

The National Weather Service extended a Heat Advisory for South Florida through the weekend.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

In June 2017, a Waco, Texas woman called police when the McDonald's restaurant she was at was not making her order of McNuggets fast enough, in her judgment. "We definitely have better things to do than respond to a call about chicken nuggets not being served quickly enough," said Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.

And a Broward jury has awarded $800,000 in damages to the family of a girl, they said was left severely burned by a hot chicken McNugget from a Florida McDonald’s franchise.

Closing statements wrapped up in the second trial to determine the damages that will be awarded to the family who filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s and its franchisee in Tamarac.

The girl’s parents were seeking $15 million for the burn they said left their 4-year-old “disfigured and scarred.”

During a trip to the drive-thru in 2019, they claim the girl was in the car when she dropped a nugget on her lap, which got lodged between her thigh and her vehicle’s seat belt.

McDonald’s and their franchisee argued food safety rules require McNuggets to be hot enough and that what happens to a Nugget once it leaves the drive-thru window is beyond their control.

Random Florida Fact

When the great freeze of 1894 and 1895 ruined Florida’s citrus industry, farmers diversified by growing vegetables as well.

Celery was first planted in 1896, and because of this the city of Sanford in Seminole County is nicknamed the “Celery City.”