Your Florida Daily: State set to OK controversial rules for schools. man survives shark attack

LGBTQ+ advocates are speaking out as the Florida Department of Education meets in Orlando.

Among the proposals the board is approving: the prohibition of using pronouns of a student’s choice, a new state law that students can only use the bathroom of their biological gender and a parent must be notified if a student uses a name other than their name at birth.

“I think there’s actually a lot of danger in what’s being proposed,” Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, told News 6. “These rules have consequences that go beyond LGBTIQ+ spaces but they really hinder a student’s ability to express their first amendment right.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, said the measures are designed to protect children.

A man is recovering after being bitten by a shark in Volusia County.

Chris Pospilsil was surfing Friday in New Smyrna Beach when the shark bit his foot.

“All of a sudden, the shark came from under me. I was sitting on my board, and it came up and started ripping me backwards,” Pospilsil said.

He was rushed into surgery at the hospital

“Seven of the tendons had been severed and he was able to fix all seven tendons,” he said.

Doctors said his recovery could take 6 to 8 months but he’s already looking forward to getting back in the water.

“I’ll have some nerve damage on my foot because the shark took out all the nerves on my foot,” Pospilsil said. “That’s not as detrimental as the bottom of my foot, but the bottom of my foot is going to make a full recovery.”

A popular spot for swimmers in Lake County is closed after a gator attack.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, a man was snorkeling in Alexander Springs when an 8-foot gator bit him.

“I mean, every body of water has a potential to have an alligator,” Chad Weber with FWC said. “So if you see one in the area, especially in the spring where you’re swimming — always swim in the designated swimming areas and if you happen to see one report it to park staff or if there’s an FWC officer and then obviously get out of the water.”

FWC said the victim survived but suffered puncture wounds and cuts.

Alexander Springs also shut down last week because of concerns over a nesting gator.

Random Florida Fact

St. Augustine has a lot of museums but there’s a chance you’ve never wandered into the Micro Masterpieces Art Gallery.

It features paintings and sculptures only visible through a lighted microscope. The miniatures were carefully hand-crafted by Ukrainian artists.

The artists use the eye of a needle as the canvas or a poppy seed.

The collection also includes the world’s smallest book.

The gallery shares a gift shop with the medieval torture museum and is free to tour.