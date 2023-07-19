10-month-old dies after being left in hot car in Florida

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-month-old girl is dead after the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said she was left in a hot car in Macclenny on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said it’s not clear how long the child was in the car but it is investigating and charges are expected to be filed, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

The child was found in a car on Estates Street around 1 p.m. when temperatures were in the mid-90s.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details were immediately available.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: