Mother of dead baby thought child was in Brevard church instead of hot car, report says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been two weeks since Palm Bay police said Fendra Molme — three days shy of her first birthday — was accidentally left in a car in the parking lot of a church for three hours, leading to her death.

A new arrest affidavit reads that the girl’s mother, Pastor Bulaine Molme of the Mount of Olives Evangelical Baptist Church, thought her baby was asleep and in the care of another church member as Bulaine Molme led service.

Surveillance from the small plaza on Babcock Street south of Malabar Road recorded the emergency responders.

Dispatchers reported attempting to give CPR instructions to the mother.

The affidavit reads that Bulaine Molme was devastated upon finding her baby unresponsive in her car seat.

The girl’s body temperature was 108 degrees.

In an interview with another church member, police said the member told detectives someone else would normally take care of Bulaine Molme’s baby in church, but on that morning, police said surveillance video showed Bulaine Molme and her three older children get out of the car — but no one grabbed the baby.

The report states that Bulaine Molme didn’t park in her usual parking spot in front of the entrance, where other members usually helped unloading the children and church equipment. Instead, she parked on the side of the building, the report shows.

In an interview with Bulaine Molme, police said the mother was remorseful.

She’s been out of jail on $15,000 bond since June 2 and faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The state attorney’s office hasn’t formally filed the manslaughter charge yet.

