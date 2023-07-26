Hot and stormy in Central Florida as the tropics heat up

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will see a 50% coverage of showers and storms Wednesday in Central Florida.

Expect the sea breezes to fire up after 2 p.m.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s across the region.

At times before the heaviest rain, it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

Pinpointing the tropics

Southwestern Atlantic: A weak trough of low pressure is located between Bermuda and the Bahamas.

Development of this system is not anticipated while it moves west-northwest toward the southeastern U.S. Coast over the next several days.

Eastern Atlantic: A tropical wave is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Some development of this system is possible later this week while it moves west to west-northwest over the tropical Atlantic.

Its formation chance through seven days stands at 30%.

The next named storm will be called Emily.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.