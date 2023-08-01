Look up! Perseid meteor shower, 2 supermoons highlight August celestial events

ORLANDO, Fla. – August is jam-packed when it comes to night-sky viewing, and it gets off to a fast start. One of the best annual meteor showers is bookended by two supermoons with a couple of extra events sprinkled in.

Aug. 1: Supermoon #1

The first of two supermoons rises during the evening.

A moon is considered to be super when it is at or near the closest point to Earth. The “near” part of the definition is what allows there to be multiple supermoons in a year.

Supermoon

The moon will reach peak illumination in the early afternoon but will still be shining bright after sunset!

Aug. 12/13: The peak of the Perseids

The waning crescent moon shouldn’t block out too many of the fainter meteors during the show. In a completely dark sky, away from lights and optimal viewing conditions, up to 90 meteors per hour can be seen.

Perseid meteor shower

The meteors will appear to originate near the constellation Perseus in the northeast sky. Waiting until midnight or later will allow the radiant point Perseus to get higher in the sky. Last year, the Full Sturgeon moon dampened most of the show.

HOW TO SEE

WHERE: Look northeast and find the constellation Perseus.

WHEN: After midnight

HOW: Get to a dark place. Allow about 15 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. The darker it is, the more meteors you will see. Pack your patience. No binoculars needed, but you may want a comfortable chair or blanket since you will be looking up for a while.

Aug. 27: Saturn at opposition

This night will feature one of the best nights, weather permitting, to view one of the coolest planets in our solar system. At opposition, Saturn will be completely opposite of the sun and will make its closest approach to Earth. A telescope will help you capture Saturn’s iconic rings and a few of its brightest moons.

Saturn is also out all night.

Aug. 31: Super blue moon

First off, the moon won’t be blue. It’s all about the frequency of full moons. This is a monthly blue moon, meaning it is the second full moon in a calendar month that has two full moons. It doesn’t happen all too often, hence the phrase once in a blue moon. On average, these occur every 2.5 years.

This blue moon is also making one of the closest approaches to Earth of the year. Therefore, we have the super blue moon. It’s a mouthful.

Peak illumination will be just after 9:30 p.m.

Happy viewing!

