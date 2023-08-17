Tropical development chances increase for 2 disturbances in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center increased development chances on Thursday for two disturbances in the Atlantic as another area in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to Florida.

The first disturbance, located 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde islands, is expected to become a tropical depression in the next several days. It is moving west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Another disturbance off the coast of Africa is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms near the southwest of the Cabo Verde islands. This area could become a tropical depression over the weekend, but further development is not expected as environmental conditions will become unfavorable at the beginning of next week.

Development chances for both disturbances in the next two days are 40% while it increases to 60% in the next seven days.

The area in the Gulf of Mexico could slowly develop as it moves west and toward the western Gulf coastline by the middle of next week.

This is the wave that’s expected to cross Florida over the weekend.

Formation chances are 30% in the next seven days.

The next named storm of the season is Emily.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 31.

