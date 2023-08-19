Hot with hit or miss storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning will feature plenty of sunshine with a few high level clouds. The clouds will gradually clear through the morning allowing temperatures to go up quickly. By lunch temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. The daytime high today in Orlando is 94°.

The east coast seabreeze will begin to increase firing up hit or miss storms today. There is some dry air way up in the atmosphere which will help suppress the rain coverage today. Expect a 40-50% across the area. Showers and storms are expected to be brief producing heavy rain at times and gusty winds. The severe weather threat today is very low.

Rain

Sunday rain chances are moderate with highs in the lower 90s. Starting off with plenty of sunshine then the clouds replace the sunshine as a few showers and storms fire up.

The rest of the week an area of high pressure strengthens over the central plains which will influence our weather. It’ll keep a tropical wave south of Florida early this week.

As of now, it will not effect Central Florida but may increase rain chances south of the viewing area. It’s expected to develop some in the Gulf of Mexico but will not be an issue for us. That area of high pressure brings down rain chances to 30% all week, but daytime highs daily are expected to climb into the middle 90s.