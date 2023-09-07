Hot summer day on tap in Central Florida. Here’s when rain heads our way

ORLANDO, Fla. – A big area of high pressure that is slowly moving away from Central Florida continues to impact our weather.

Rain chances are only at 10% in the Orlando on Thursday, with highs in the mid-90s.

We will see an increase in rain chances starting on Friday.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. Highs will reach the mid-90s through the weekend.

Rip currents will continue to be dangerous at our beaches through the weekend. If you go to the beach, swim near a lifeguard.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Lee, located over the central tropical Atlantic.

Early Thursday, the hurricane was 965 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Lee is projected to grow into a Category 4 hurricane, packing winds of 130 mph.

Computer models continue to show Lee taking a turn to the north, away from Florida. The system is still a long way from the U.S., however, so it’s too soon to be confident in its actual path.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL96)

Showers and thunderstorms are showing signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the disturbance moves toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph.

Its formation chances through 48 hours is 60%.

Northeastern Atlantic (ex-Franklin)

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located a few hundred miles west-northwest of the northwestern coast of Spain, have not become better organized and the system remains frontal.

The system could briefly acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics later Thursday while it moves north and then meanders northwest of Spain and Portugal, but environmental conditions appear to become unfavorable for further development.

Hurricane season runs through November.