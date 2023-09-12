More strong storms possible across Central Florida. Here’s the setup

Insider Kevin C Lynch captured these clouds looking northeast over Amelia Island/Fernandina Beach from the Save Bridge.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another round of potentially strong storms could strike Central Florida on Tuesday.

Rain chances are up to 60% through the afternoon. Expect the risk for severe storms to be after 2 p.m., and much like Monday, there’s a chance for lightning, strong wind, hail and heavy rain.

High temperature will climb into the low 90s.

Expect upper 80s for highs from Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will remain between 40% and 50% for the end of the week.

The rip current risk remains high along Central Florida beaches, thanks to Hurricane Lee, which is well offshore.

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97 and AL98)

Two broad areas of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic are each producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

These lows are forecast to merge in a couple of days, and the combined system is likely to become a tropical depression by the weekend while moving west-northwest or northwest at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through seven days is 70 percent.