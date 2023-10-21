Pleasant and quiet across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy Saturday! Starting off pleasantly cool across Central Florida.

A surface dry cold front is expected to move through early Saturday, increasing the clouds and winds. When that frontal boundary exits the area around lunch, skies will begin to clear and we’re looking at a perfect fall-like day.

Saturday's cold front

Afternoon highs are expected to warm into the lower-to-middle 80s across the area and staying comfortable.

Today's Highs

Tonight, expect clear skies and cool temperatures. No rain in the forecast with overnight low temperatures falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday's lows

An area of high pressure is expected to slide from the west, keeping winds out of the west through Sunday. The weather will remain pleasant and quiet through the day with a few scattered clouds around.

The stretch of beautiful weather continues through the upcoming work week.

