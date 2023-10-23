Front makes for another nice week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak surface front will continue to slide into east Central Florida on Monday, ushering in another reinforcing shot of dry air over the next few days.

The drier air will keep things feeling very comfortable, with minimal rain chances in the Orlando area.

High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid-80s, with an official high of 86 degrees expected in Orlando.

Overnight lows will range in the mid- to upper 60s across inland neighborhoods and low 70s along the coast.

Once the front clears, temperatures will cool about 2-3 degrees starting Tuesday and remain like that for the rest of the week.

Don’t forget to put your sprinklers back on schedule as rain will be hard to come by this week. Long-range models show a few possible scattered showers by next weekend.

DAILY ALMANAC

Average High: 83

Average Low: 65

Sunrise: 7:31am

Sunset: 6:48pm

TROPICS UPDATE

Hurricane Tammy continues to bring heavy rain over the northern Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 85 mph, holding it as a Category 1 storm.

Tammy will continue to track north over the next few days, with a turn toward Bermuda by the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching an area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea that has a moderate chance (60%) for potential tropical development over the next three to seven days.

The next named storm is Vince.

Hurricane season runs through November.