Warm, dry start to week will carry through Halloween before cool down

The warm and dry stretch of weather continues for the next few days, as a ridge of high pressure remains in control.

At the surface, a low east of the Bahamas will remain over the Atlantic keeping moisture offshore.

Light to moderate onshore winds are expected today with highs running well above average in the mid to upper 80s inland, and low 80s along the coast.

Highs (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ALMANAC:

Average High: 82

Average Low: 62

Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.

Sunset: 6:42 p.m.

HALLOWEEN:

Halloween weather (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Halloween will begin with some fog again in the forecast, with wake-up temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Expect it to be another warm day as highs continue to climb into the mid to upper 80s. Although it will be a warm Halloween, it will not be record breaking, with the hottest Halloween hitting 91 degrees in 2019.

As the sun sets around 6:42 p.m., temperatures will still be near 80 degrees, with gradual cooling into the mid 70s through trick-or-treating time Tuesday night.

MID-WEEK CHANGES:

Temp Trends (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Our next cold front will arrive late Tuesday and into Wednesday, bringing in much cooler and windier weather. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will remain below average in the mid 70s with gusty winds out of the North.

Strong winds will continue through late week causing dangerous seas and surf and even possible minor beach erosion.

TROPICS:

Area No. 1:

An area of low pressure located near the central Bahamas has a low 30% chance of tropical development this week as it moves into a more hostile environment. The low is expected to move a bit closer to the Florida coastline before taking a quick north/northeast turn on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front sweeps over Florida.

Area No. 2:

An area of disturbed weather has formed over the eastern Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to move westward during the next several days. It has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week as it moves into the Central Caribbean.