Central Florida to soak in lots of rain as gloomy weather persists

After a gloomy and wet day on Wednesday, look for even more of the same going into Thursday.

A low-pressure system is slowly moving eastward over the Gulf of Mexico, a low-level spin in the Florida Keys region as seen on composite radar.

A secondary low-pressure system is anticipated to form and move northeastward over the next 36-48 hours. East-southeasterly winds are brisk, reaching sustained speeds of 15-20 mph and gusting as high as 25-30+ mph.

Models are showing potentially substantial rainfall totals along the coast on Thursday afternoon and evening.

We will be monitoring radar trends and assessing the risk of heavy rainfall and flooding throughout Thursday afternoon and evening.

A wind advisory is in effect until at least 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Hazardous beach and surf conditions are expected with the possibility of minor to moderate beach erosion and coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory, high surf advisory, and rip current statement are in effect for Flagler and Volusia counties.

