Changes on the way for Central Florida. Here’s when we’ll see cooler temps

ORLANDO, Fla. – The non-tropical surface low that brought torrential flooding rain to parts of Central Florida will continue to track northward this morning and afternoon. Although the wind advisory and flood watch were allowed to expire, there will be some pockets of heavy rainfall and gusty winds that will linger through the morning.

As the system pulls away, the winds will weaken and rain chances will begin to trend down by Friday afternoon. We will still see plenty of cloud cover today as temperatures rebound to the mid- to upper-70s.

Many hazards remain at area beaches, with large breaking waves of 6-9 feet in the surf zone.

These waves will combine with high tides to produce coastal flooding and minor beach erosion through the day. Beachgoers are urged to remain out of the water as a high risk of rip currents and rough surf is expected for your Friday. Because of these rough conditions, a coastal flood and high surf advisory remain in place for the east central coast.

For the weekend, a surface ridge will slide in behind a dry cool front, keeping us dry both Saturday and Sunday. Northerly flow will continue at the surface with winds staying breezy between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be seasonable to slightly above normal through the weekend in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Changes on the way

For next week, we are watching long-range models closely as a strong cold front is looking to approach the area by Wednesday.

The latest forecast shows the front pushing into the area late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Rain chances ahead of the front will be minimal at only 10-20%. The front will bring noticeably cooler air by Thanksgiving with highs ranging from the upper 60s across northern areas to low 70s from Orlando southward.

