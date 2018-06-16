Afternoon storms start Saturday, last through Father's Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The day before Father's Day will bring high temperatures and passing storms to the Central Florida area.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos predicted the few showers over Marion and western Sumter counties to dwindle down as time goes on.

Saturday is expected to heat up from the mid 70s in the morning to the mid 90s. As the day heads into the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will start to appear.

Cokinos said these storms will bring heavy rain, lightning and gusts of wind, and even a possibility for small hail.

"Much of this stormy weather is predicted to last through the early evening and clear out as the night goes on," Cokinos said.

As we heat up the thunderstorms will pick up. Rain coverage is 50% today with heavy rain and frequent lightning expected in the early evening. pic.twitter.com/IYnzOrlkpm — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 16, 2018

Overnight lows will stay in the low 70s.

The best time for any boating is early in the day when no advisories are in place.

"With thunderstorms in the afternoon, conditions on the water will quickly deteriorate," Cokinos said. "Beach goers should swim safe, near a lifeguard."

First half of the day you will be good to go while boating. Keep your eyes on the sky for the afternoon. Storms will roll in from west to east. Be ready as conditions on the water will deteriorate fairly quickly. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/CDOC7hOgbb — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 16, 2018

Rip current risk is moderate. Officials have warned swimmers to be on the lookout for jellyfish --numerous stings have been reported in the past week.

Father's Day is predicted to bring more rain, with afternoon thunderstorms staying through the early evening.

"Be sure to get outdoor plans done early," Cokinos said.



