Beautiful weekend on tap in Orlando, but cooldown coming soon

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in the Orlando area.

A westerly wind flow across the state will give way to a warmer afternoon Saturday, with a little more low-level moisture in the area, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

"This will create a warm afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s and a slight chance of seeing a late day shower over northern Lake and Volusia counties," Campos said.

Saturday night lows will cool into the lower 60s, with a chance of patchy fog overnight.

Warm and mostly dry conditions will persist into Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s and only a slight chance for rain, mainly along the coast. Rain coverage will sit between 40-60 percent.

"Highs should still be able to reach the low to mid-80s, especially around the Orlando-Cape Canaveral line, before the rain and clouds moves in," Campos said.

Some changes will come after the weekend, though.

High pressure over the western Atlantic will shift south into early next week as a cold front progresses slowly southward across Central Florida.

As the front continues southward past the area, Monday night and into early Tuesday, rain chances will begin to decrease, with cooler conditions expected behind the front Tuesday. Temperatures will reach highs ranging from the upper 60s across northern counties, and the 70s farther south, Campos said.

A reinforcing cold front into Tuesday night will lead to colder temperatures overnight, with lows falling into the 40s over much of the area. Along the coast, temperatures should range from the low to mid- 50s.

Temperatures will remain near average through the rest of the week.

