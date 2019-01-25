Cooler weather reaches Orlando after storms rip through region

ORLANDO, Fla. - A day after storms -- and possible tornadoes -- ripped through Central Florida, calm, dry, cool weather has gripped the region.

Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s across most of the area Friday, with northern zones flirting with the 30s.

Orlando will see a high of 60 degrees. The average high on this date is 71.

"Expect lots of sunshine and no rain chances as dry air is building in behind the front that brought all the storms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Weather officials are expected to determine Friday whether damage caused in Lake County and Sanford was officially caused by tornadoes.

Saturday's high will be 64. The overnight low will be 48.

Rain returns late Sunday at 40 percent, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Next workweek, high temperatures will range from 58 to 70 degrees, with lows mostly in the 40s.

