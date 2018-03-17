Chilly morning gives way to warm St. Patrick's Day forecast.

Central Florida is starting the day in the mid- to upper 40s and 50s, so you may need a light jacket this morning.

By the afternoon, you won't need it, with high temperatures expected to reach the low 80s Saturday.

There will be lots of sunshine and dry weather for any plans outdoors.

"Heads-up for Orange and Seminole counties, there will be a red flag warning in place from 1 p.m. through 8 Saturday. Due to the dry conditions, outdoor burning is not recommended," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Red Flag Warning for Orange, Seminole, and Polk county for the majority of the day. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Stay safe! #news6 #ClickOrlando #CentralFloridaWx pic.twitter.com/5tzOoM8RUV — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) March 17, 2018

At the beaches, highs are expected to hit the upper 70s and low 80s.

There are no advisories on the water.​

Overnight, there will be a few clouds overhead with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

"More sunshine Sunday, but there will be a few more clouds in the sky," Cokinos said. "It will still be warm in the low 80s with a few showers possible late in the day."

Rain coverage is expected to stay between 10 and 20 percent.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.