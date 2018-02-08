Clouds to dominate skies in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will see a mostly cloudy day, with a slight chance of rain on Thursday.

"We are dealing with an unsettled weather pattern for the next couple of days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Low-level moisture ahead of a front will leave rain chances at 20 percent through the day.

Expect cloud cover, with a little bit of sunshine.

The high temperature in Orlando will reach the upper 70s. The average high on this date is 73.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Highs from Friday through Monday range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

Rain chances will be at 20 percent on Friday, 30 percent on Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday and Monday.

