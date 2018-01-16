Cold front moves into Orlando Wednesday closing some water parks

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area experienced a very mild winter day on Tuesday, but changes are on the way.



The high at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday was 73 degrees, 2 degrees above normal

for this time of year.

News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said that the mild air is leaving the area quickly.

Overnight Tuesday, the low in Orlando will drop to 50 degrees, which will be chilly enough to produce patchy fog north and west of Orlando.

On Wednesday, a cold front will begin to move through the Orlando area in the mid-afternoon. The high will max out in the mid-60s.

There is a hard freeze watch Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The low in Orlando will be 34 degrees. The low in Ocala will be 26.

Orlando area water parks including Universal's Volcano Bay and Disney's Blizzard Beach will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the low temperatures in the forecast. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon is already closed for an annual refurbishment.

By the weekend, temperatures will be back up to the 70s.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.