Comfortable weather continues, tropics staying hot

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The good times keep rolling in the weather department as dry and less humid weather continues. Other than a stray shower at the beach, most people are dry. Highs climb into the mid 80s.

Beach forecast:

It remains dangerous to enter the water as rough surf and a high rip current threat are still present. A stray shower is possible, but most will see a mix of clouds and sun as an easterly breeze brings in moisture off of the Atlantic.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Jerry remains no threat to the U.S., but could pass very close to Bermuda in the coming days.

Another area to watch is a strong wave coming off of Africa. As of this time, this looks to swing out sea after quickly becoming a hurricane. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.