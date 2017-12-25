Cooler temperatures across Central Florida on Christmas Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Christmas gift of cooler weather arrived Monday and temperatures are back to near normal.

Clear skies are expected Monday night,with temperatures dropping to 42 in Ocala to 53 in Orlando and 51 in Titusville.

A bit of a breeze should keep the fog away.

Tuesday begins a warming trend that will probably last the rest of the week.

Highs on Tuesday will range from 74 at Melbourne to 73 in Orlando to 71 in Daytona Beach.

A chance of rain returns to the forecast for Wednesday and lasts until Friday, but there will be clearer skies for the upcoming weekend.

