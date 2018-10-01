Despite Sunday breezes, no cooldown expected this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is closing out September as one of the hottest and driest months on record.

While temperatures were 4 degrees above normal for this time of year, a breeze combined with less humidity made it seem like some changes in the weather pattern are coming soon. Rain showers were also few and far between.

Overnight lows will drop into the 70s, while Monday's highs will be in the 90s inland with high 80s near the beaches.

The week ahead will see rain chances down and temperatures getting closer to the average of 88.

In the tropics, nothing is a threat to Florida or the East Coast states. However, Tropical Storm Leslie is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and is stirring up the ocean, creating swells in the open ocean and high rip current threats along the coast.

No cool temperatures are expected this week.

