Downpours continue Sunday night in central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's another round of downpours in central Florida, but most of the rain stayed away from the beaches, which allowed some temps to soar into the 90s and feel like the 100s.

A similar pattern for the week ahead; we can expect more of the same with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday offers a 40 percent chance of rain with temperatures around 93 inland and 91 at the coast.

The Fourth of July will feature a 50 percent chance of rain, with temps in the high 80s at the beach and low 90s in the interior.

The Great Lakes and Northeast have a heat wave going on. It feels like 115 in some places.

The tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.