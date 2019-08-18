Feeling like 100 degrees Sunday, highest storm chances late

ORLANDO, Fla,- - The exception to the storms happening later Sunday will be in the same spots we have had the rain early over the last few days. Marion, Lake and Sumter counties will be dodging showers and downpours through the morning.

A stray storm is possible region-wide in the afternoon, but the best storm chances look to hold off until late this evening and tonight.

The Withlahoocee river continues to fall Sunday morning. The crest occured Saturday evening just below flood stage.

Beach Forecast

The rip current threat is relatively low, but the purple flag has been flying at some east coast beaches due to marine life. It will turn a touch breezy later in the day.

Tropical Update

The cluster of storms off the west coast of Florida Saturday has emerged into the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 30% chance to develop as it moves away from the U.S. The tropics are quiet elsewhere.

