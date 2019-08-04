Few storms Sunday, tropical development chances lowered

ORLANDO, Fla.- - After a steamy start in Central Florida, the 90s come surging back inland. Storm chances bubble back up later Sunday afternoon with the best chances at the beaches and south of the Orlando metro.

Beach Update

Wave heights will be running at about 2-3 feet with scattered storms approaching by the lunch hour. Storm chances wind down by dinner.

Tropical Update

The wave in the tropics now only has a 10% chance to develop. Dry air continues to choke out the system as it moves east. No other development is expected over the next five days elsewhere in the tropics.

