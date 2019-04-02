Fog, chance of rain in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a foggy start for some areas of Central Florida, skies will start to clear.

There's a 30 percent chance of rain in the Orlando area. The high will reach the mid-70s.

"Once a front pushes south of the area, drier weather will return for Wednesday and Thursday," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Wednesday's high will be 77. The overnight low will be near 60.

The high will reach 81 Thursday, with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will reach 50 percent Friday before tapering off to 20-30 percent over the weekend.

"Beachgoers beware: Although the weather is perfect for sunbathers, the threat for rip currents remains a concern along all Atlantic beaches," Campos said.

