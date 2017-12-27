Foggy morning across Central Florida precedes warmer afternoon temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fog across Central Florida on Wednesday will slowly dissipate and low clouds are likely to linger for a few hours. Temperatures will remain in the low 70s in the northern counties and stay in the low 80s in the southern counties.

Thursday also brings a chance of coastal showers that will start in the east and move inland.

The chance of rain will be at 30 percent along the coast and 10 percent inland.

Temperatures will trend lower to the mid- to upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

Central Florida could experience a cold front by New Year's Eve and enhanced rain chances will move in by Sunday with cool weather through the beginning of 2018.

