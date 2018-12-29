Foggy morning to lead to warmer last weekend of 2018 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The last weekend of 2018 is predicted to stay warm, in true Central Florida fashion.

After the fog clears from the morning, Saturday is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures in Orlando and surrounding cities will stay around 84 degrees in the afternoon.

"We'll be close to record heat later on in the day," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "That's a degree away from the record of 85 that was set in 2015."

Temperatures in two coastal cities will also be nearing record highs, which were also set in 2015. Melbourne's record is 87 degrees and Daytona Beach's is 85. Saturday, highs are predicted to reach 85 degrees in Melbourne and 82 in Daytona Beach.

Cokinos said some passing showers could dampen 20 percent of Central Florida, but most areas will stay dry.

The boating forecast shows no advisories on the water, with seas averaging 3 to 5 feet.

Some clouds are expected to move in Saturday night, bringing lows in the mid- to upper 60s. The fog is also predicted to return in dense patches, which will last through mid-Sunday morning.

"The weekend will end above average, in the mid-80s," Cokinos said. "We'll see a drying trend for a few days, but stay warm to ring in the first day of 2019."

