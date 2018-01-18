Freeze grips Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A blast of cold air brought below-freezing temperatures to most of Central Florida early Thursday.

Temperatures started off in the 20s and 30s across the region.

"Most areas are below freezing, except for Brevard County," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "A large part of the region has 'feels like' temps in the teens."

There is a hard freeze warning in effect for Flagler, Marion and Sumter counties until 9 a.m., meaning temperatures will be in the 20s for several hours.

There is a freeze warning in effect for the rest of Central Florida, excluding Brevard County, until 9 a.m. This means temperatures will be below freezing for several hours.

About 2,600 Duke Energy customers are without power Thursday morning because of damaged equipment, the company said. The outage was reported in an area spanning from State Road 408 near Orlovista to south of the Turnpike and west of I-4 and Universal Orlando.

"There will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday, Friday and into the weekend," Bridges said.

Highs will reach the low and mid-50s on Thursday.

"We will be back into the 60s on Friday and Saturday, with highs on Sunday and Monday in the 70s," Bridges said.

The record low on this date in Daytona Beach is 25 degrees, set in 1981. The record low in Orlando is 26, set in 1977. The record low in Melbourne is 24, set in 1977.

UPDATE: It FEELS like 19 degrees right now in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/x3NMQKsrKG — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 18, 2018

"Expect another cold morning Friday as temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s again," Bridges said.

Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

Cold Night Advisory

The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida in downtown Orlando has declared Thursday a "cold night," meaning that the facility will not refuse anyone seeking shelter from the cold, regardless of space. Beginning at 7 p.m., overflow space will be available at the coalition at 639 W. Central Blvd.

The First United Methodist Church at 201 S. Park Ave. in Apopka will also open its doors to anyone who wanting to get out of the cold. Doors open at 6 p.m. Soup will be served.

Two Lake County churches will offer overnight sheltering Thursday.

LifePointe Church at 3551 East Orange Ave. in Eustis

First Baptist Church of Mount Dora at 1000 1st Ave. in Mount Dora

Trinity Assembly of God at 200 Urick St. in Fruitland Park

Cathedral of Power Church at 100 E. Minnehaha Ave. in Clermont

Warming stations have also been established at two locations, and will operate on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army at 2605 South St. in Leesburg

The Open Door, 115 Citrus Ave. in Eustis

