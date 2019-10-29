Halloween forecast: More of a trick, or treat?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday is off to a foggy start in Central Florida, with visibilities looking the worst around sunrise.

Most of the fog should burn off later into the morning, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

The pattern of wet weather is expected to continue Tuesday, with rain chances at 40% for the afternoon due to a front stalled over Central Florida. That front will gradually move it further to the north, according to Bridges, as temperatures heat up to 90 degrees.

Temperatures will remain near 90 degrees for Wednesday and for your trick-or-treat activities Thursday.

"As the drier air works in, we will see rain chances much lower, at 20% for Wednesday and for Thursday, in time for trick-or-treating," Bridges said. "Most areas will be dry, with between a 10-20% chance for a couple of showers."

Around 7 p.m., when you'll likely be out making your candy rounds, temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 70s.

Expect highs in the mid-80s behind the front by Friday and Saturday, according to Bridges. On Sunday, highs will only reach the upper 70s.

"By Monday, expect a high of 83, which is very close to the average of 82, with rain chances at 20% as we start next week," Bridges said.

Temperatures in Orlando Monday warmed to 92 degrees, which tied the record of 92 set in 2010, according to Bridges.

The normal high in Orlando this time of year is 82 degrees.

With a high of 90 degrees Tuesday, Orlando will be three degrees shy of the record for Tuesday's date, set in 1935.

With no measurable rain officially recorded Monday, Orlando's deficit is now at 3.89 inches since Jan. 1 and 1.16 inches since Sept. 1.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Temperatures in Daytona Beach Monday warmed to 87 degrees, three degrees short of tying the 90-degree record set in 2009, Bridges said. With no measurable rain Monday in Daytona Beach, the surplus is now 9.87 inches since Jan. 1 and 7.18 inches since Sept. 1.

Pinpointing the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is no longer watching Pablo, as it has died, according to Bridges.

More showers and thunderstorms have a chance of developing slightly several hundred miles west-northwest of the Azores in the open Atlantic. The system has a 20% chance of development within the next two days and a 30% chance of development within the next five days.

According to Bridges, it will not impact the United States at all.

Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.