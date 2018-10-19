Hang in there, the heat's almost over -- for a bit

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to feel the season's changes this weekend – finally.

The cooldown is coveted after the scorching temperatures the Orlando area has felt this week, but it’s not here just yet.

“Highs Friday and Saturday will remain above average in the low 90s, as a weak front stalls out overhead,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Until the front arrives, the chance for rain will stay around 20 to 30 percent as a few showers and storms could develop through the afternoon.

Sunday will bring the weather fall fans have long awaited.

“By Sunday, a stronger front will dive south out of Canada, bringing with it some fall-like weather for Florida,” Campos said.

Expect highs to stay below average in the mid- to lower 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The cooler weather will last for a few days, with below average highs and lows sticking around through at least Thursday, according to Campos.

It may seem like summer is hanging around later than normal, but Campos said that’s not the case.

“Although it seems like it’s been an endless summer, on average, this is the time of the year where we finally begin our transition into the cooler season,” Campos said.

The following dates are when the “cool season” typically begins in parts of Central Florida:

