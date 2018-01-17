Snow reaches Florida; freezing temps coming to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold front that's bringing snow and a wintry mix to a large portion of the country will drop temperatures below freezing for parts of Central Florida.

"We are pinpointing a front bringing big changes across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Snow is stretching all the way from Maine through the New England states, down into Georgia, Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. As the front approaches, it will encounter much drier air. This will keep it from bringing us any snow or rain."

Temperatures Wednesday morning will start in the 40s before reaching 67 in Orlando. The average high on this date is 71.

Very cold air reaches the Orlando area Wednesday night.

There is a hard freeze warning in effect for Marion and Flagler counties until 9 a.m. Thursday.

"This means temperatures will be between 20 to 26 degrees for several hours," Bridges said. "It is time to take care of sensitive vegetation livestock and exposed pipes."

There is a freeze watch for most of the rest of Central Florida. where temperatures will be below freezing for several hours.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

The coldest air will reach the Orlando area Thursday morning, with temps dipping into the 20s and 30s.

Highs will reach the mid-50s on Thursday.

"Expect highs back in the 70s for the weekend and the start of next week," Bridges said.

It’s not what I am used to from Michigan, but it’s just enough to warrant a Florida snow day. 😉🌴❄️ pic.twitter.com/mlHU7TvE0v — 🚲Dave Schmittou EdD🚲 (@daveschmittou) January 17, 2018

Orlando-area water parks, including Universal's Volcano Bay and Disney's Blizzard Beach, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the low temperatures in the forecast. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon is already closed for an annual refurbishment.

Cold Night Advisory

The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida in downtown Orlando has declared Wednesday and Thursday as "cold nights," meaning that the facility will not refuse anyone seeking shelter from the cold, regardless of space. Beginning at 7 p.m., overflow space will be available at the coalition at 639 W. Central Blvd.

The First United Methodist Church at 201 S. Park Ave. in Apopka will also open its doors to anyone who wanting to get out of the cold. Doors open at 6 p.m. Soup will be served.

Two Lake County churches will offer overnight sheltering Wednesday and Thursday.

LifePointe Church at 3551 East Orange Ave. in Eustis

First Baptist Church of Mount Dora at 1000 1st Ave. in Mount Dora

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.