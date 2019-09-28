Heat and humidity return, tropics turning quiet

ORLANDO, Fla.- - It's feeling more like it should across Central Florida with the return of the 90s and humidity. Rain chances, however continue to stay away from the region for the most part.

Other than a few stray showers, mainly along the coast, most of Central Florida remains dry.

Beach Outlook:

A stray shower is possible at the beach, but they will be short-lived and light if they make their way onshore.

The beaches have settled down considerably from last weekend, but with an onshore flow there is still a moderate rip current risk. Make sure you are paying close attention and swimming near a lifeguard.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Lorenzo is still out in the Atlantic, but it has no plans to visit the U.S. The Azores, however will likely be impacted later next week. Elsewhere in tropics, no development is expected within the next five days.

