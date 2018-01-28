LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain moves through Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Expect more rain and possible downpours Sunday as the evening approaches.

"The chance for severe weather is low, but not totally out of the question," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

A large area of rain from the Gulf of Mexico will be pushed across the Orlando area Sunday night and into the morning commute hours of Monday. Some areas may experience up to 2 inches of rain.

Expect some heavy rain pushing through after sunset Sunday and then another band of heavy rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

"We'll see cloudy and rainy conditions tonight with a 90 percent chance of rain, with temperatures dropping to 63 in Ocala, 65 in Orlando and 64 in Palm Bay," Treanor said.

Monday begins cloudy with rain, with conditions clearing up as the afternoon arrives. Temperatures will range from 75 degrees in Melbourne and Orlando to 70 degrees in Daytona Beach.

Temperatures Tuesday will only be in the 50s and 60, with a wind of 10-15 mph as cold air returns to Florida.

Temperatures will gradually warm the rest of the week. A chance of rain returns to the forecast by Friday.

