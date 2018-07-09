High humidity makes for warmer-feeling weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was another late start to showers on Sunday.

Everyday showers have become commonplace, but the only difference is what time of the day they begin.

Rains have ended, but the atmosphere will be thick with humidity. As a result, the overnight lows will feel warmer than they actually are.

Lows Sunday night will be in the low 70s with rain chances at 30 percent.

Rain chances take a small tick upward Monday with a 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be between 90 to 93 degrees. The coolest spots will be near the beaches.

Tropical Storm Chris is headed out into the open waters of the Atlantic and is not a threat to Florida. It could become a hurricane sometime Monday.

The remnants of Beryl are predicted to weaken even more to just rain and pass just to the south of Puerto Rico, bringing some rain and 35 mph winds to the island.

The week ahead requires an umbrella and a poncho​.

