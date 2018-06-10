High temperatures, humidity lead to Sunday afternoon storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is off to a cool start with some clouds and temperatures in the low 70s.

The day is not expected to stay that way, however. Highs are in the low 90s, which will feel like the upper 90s with the humidity in some areas.

A few light rain showers are possible in Marion county and western Sumter county, but most areas will remain dry until the afternoon.

Not a wash out again this afternoon. Just be sure to watch for spotty storm development that will start over interior central FL then move east as the day goes on. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/VdMBlxDl32 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 10, 2018

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos predicted that later in the day, Central Floridians could see some stormy skies.

Cokinos said rain coverage is 30 percent for "hit-and-miss" storms later in the day. The storms are predicted to appear over the interior areas of Central Florida and gradually make their way east, impacting the coast later in the day.

"If you're doing any boating it looks good, but keep your eye to the sky for the storms in the afternoon," Cokinos said.

The early evening will bring gradual improvement with cloudy skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Lows will stay near 73 degrees.

Monday will bring similar rain coverage, with on and off storms, mainly in the afternoon.



