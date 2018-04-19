Highs rocket near 90 in Orlando area, but changes are on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area will see another warm day on Thursday, but changes are on the way.

Orlando will see a high near 90, above the average of 83 on this date. The record high is 94, set in 1922.

The overnight low will be in the mid-60s.

"A weak front approaches Central Florida on Friday and moves in through the evening," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "As high pressure begins to push off to the east, we will see a few changes."

Friday's high will be 82.

Morning lows will be in the mid-60s, but Saturday's high will be in the upper 70s, with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Rain chances jump to 60 percent on Sunday, with a high of 78.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 4.89 inches.

