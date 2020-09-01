ORLANDO, Fla. – Just hours after Tropical Storm Nana formed south of Jamaica, Tropical Depression 15 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Omar.

Omar, which is expected to be short-lived, according to the National Hurricane Center, is located about 225 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

[TROPICS TRACKER: Get a live look at what’s swirling in the tropics using the video player below]

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Omar was moving east northeast at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is expected to continue in that direction through Wednesday before taking a turn toward the east on Thursday, according to the 5 p.m. advisory.

[READ MORE: Tropical Storm Nana and Tropical Storm Omar form in the Atlantic]

Tropical Storm #Omar forms east of North Carolina, and is expected to be short-lived as it moves away from land over the next few days. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/wTsXQxmbxN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2020

Omar is expected to lose its tropical storm status in the coming days as it moves farther away from land.

“Little change in strength is expected overnight, following by weakening beginning on Wednesday night,” the NHC advisory read. “Omar is expected to degenerate into a remnant area of low pressure by late Thursday.”

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nana is moving over the Central Caribbean Sea. As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the system was located about 425 miles east of Limón, Honduras and was moving westward at 18 mph. The storm was packing sustained winds of 50 mph, according to the Hurricane Center.

Here is the 5 p.m. advisory and forecast track for #TropicalStormNana from the National Hurricane Center. Head to https://t.co/KqvEKAk5Md for more. pic.twitter.com/XsMBRQ2clM — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 1, 2020

A tropical wave is also expected to merge off the coast of Africa. It has a 50% chance of developing over the next five days.

There’s also another small area of low pressure that formed halfway between the Windward Islands and the coast of Africa. This area has a 20% chance of development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The next storm will be called Paulette.

Hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30, with its Sept. 10 peak just days away.

For more tips to prepare for storms as the tropics stay busy, visit ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.