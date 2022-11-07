Subtropical Storm Nicole could bring more erosion to Brevard beaches

County commissioners voted last month to pursue a new beach renourishment project which now could become even more expensive if Nicole adds to the erosion.

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla . – Several weeks later at Coconut Point Park, you can still see the beach erosion Hurricane Ian left behind.

Now with a new storm, that could make landfall on Florida’s east coast, Brevard County emergency management is watching the track very closely.

The county said south Brevard beaches already need $8.5 million worth of restoration.

County commissioners voted last month to pursue a new beach renourishment project which now could become even more expensive if Nicole adds to the erosion.

Dot Austin from the northeast looked at the damaged dunes Monday and worried about what’s next. With Nicole threatening landfall on Florida’s east coast, she said she’s planning to finish her vacation on the Gulf coast.

“I’ve lived in New Jersey with nor’easters and right on the shore with a lagoon and a boat so I know what it’s like to go through storms,” Austin said.

With Brevard under a coastal flood watch, the National Weather Service in Melbourne forecasts the possibility of four to six inches of rain which could create more concerns about sewage spills too.

The county blamed Ian for seven million gallons of sewage spilling into the Indian River Lagoon.

South Patrick Shores resident Sandra Sullivan addressed the sewage concern during the county’s planning and zoning meeting last week.

“Every time we rain, we start dumping on these sewage treatment plants that are at 86% capacity,” Sullivan said. “We have to be more responsible.”

