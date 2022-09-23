Flagler County officials ask residents to prepare for possible tropical weather impacts

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials are asking residents to use the weekend to prepare for possible impacts from a tropical depression projected to become a hurricane in the next several days.

Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea organized Friday; though the National Hurricane Center said it is currently “disheveled,” weaker wind shear and warm water should allow the storm to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The current five-day forecast cone has the storm impacting Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, but the track is expected to change.

“While it is too early to tell what sort of impacts, if any, the storm will pose for Flagler County, this weekend is the perfect time to make sure you are ready for any potential hurricane,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said in a release.

[RELATED: How to build a hurricane kit on a budget]

The county said it’s important to make a plan ahead of time, prepare a kit and protect your property.

In addition to possible impacts from Tropical Depression 9, the county’s beaches also face high rip current risk with Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic.

To sign up for alerts from Flagler County by clicking here.

And be sure to download the News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane app for alerts on each update and development. Click here to download.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: