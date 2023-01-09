Disaster Recovery Center opens in Volusia County following Hurricanes Ian, Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials are opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Volusia County to help residents and businesses impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

It will be located at The Center at Deltona arts venue, located at 1640 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and provide hurricane survivors with help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updating applications and learning about other resources available.

