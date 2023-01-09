63º

BREAKING NEWS

Hurricane

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Volusia County following Hurricanes Ian, Nicole

Center will open at 1640 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Hurricanes, Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Nicole, Weather

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials are opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Volusia County to help residents and businesses impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

It will be located at The Center at Deltona arts venue, located at 1640 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

[TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo | Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and provide hurricane survivors with help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updating applications and learning about other resources available.

For the latest updates on Florida’s hurricane recovery efforts, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email